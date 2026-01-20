Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedy

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    20 January, 2026
    Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Lithuania stands with Azerbaijan as the country today honours the sacred memory of innocent people who became martyrs during the Soviet aggression of January 1990. The Soviet aggression could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people. May their souls rest in peace," the president wrote on X.

    Litva Prezidenti 20 Yanvar faciəsi ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Президент Литвы сделал публикацию в связи с трагедией 20 Января

