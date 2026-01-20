Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedy
- 20 January, 2026
- 11:07
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"Lithuania stands with Azerbaijan as the country today honours the sacred memory of innocent people who became martyrs during the Soviet aggression of January 1990. The Soviet aggression could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people. May their souls rest in peace," the president wrote on X.
