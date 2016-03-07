​Latvian President will not attend IV Global Forum in Baku

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis will not take part in IV Global Forum in Baku.

Report informs citing diplomatic sources, the president will not be able to participate in the event due to his health state. Former President of Latvia Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga will come instead of him.

IV Global Forum, organized by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, with the support of State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, will be held in Baku on March 10-11.

Latvian president was taken to Gailezers Hospital in Riga on Monday, January 18. Vejonis had been hospitalised to ensure his speedier recovery from a virus infection.

On January 19 he was transferred to the Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital for additional medical tests. On January 20, he underwent emergency heart surgery at the Stradins Hospital. Medics eliminated the source of a sepsis infection in his heart, and replacing one of its valves with an artificial one.