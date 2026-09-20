Lachin, Shaoxing discuss cooperation on green urban development

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, is visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese side to attend the World Cleanup Day 2026 global event held in Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, Report informs.

As part of the visit, Masim Mammadov met with Shi Huifang, Secretary of the Shaoxing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China. The sides emphasized that, under the political will and strategic guidance of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Azerbaijan–China relations are developing dynamically, with cooperation steadily expanding across all spheres.

During the conversation, the Azerbaijani side provided insight into the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Lachin district, highlighting Shaoxing's valuable experience in urban development.

Discussions focused on exchanging expertise and fostering partnership opportunities between Lachin district and the city of Shaoxing in green and sustainable urban development, infrastructure, culture, and tourism.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the global observance of World Cleanup Day in promoting sustainable development principles, shaping a clean and modern urban environment, and fostering international experience exchange in this domain.

The event is organized in close-collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).