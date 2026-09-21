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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani ambassador delivers lecture at Eötvös Loránd University

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 18:52
    Azerbaijani ambassador delivers lecture at Eötvös Loránd University

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova delivered a lecture to students at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) on the occasion of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, the lecture focused on Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the challenges the country has faced since gaining independence, as well as its growing opportunities and responsibilities as a modern middle power.

    During the visit, Jafarova also met with ELTE Vice-Rector for International Affairs Professor Gábor Zemplén.

    The sides discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation between ELTE and universities in Azerbaijan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    State Sovereignty Day Esmira Jafarova Hungary
    "Eötvös Loránd" Universitetində Azərbaycanın xarici siyasəti barədə məlumat verilib
    В Университете Лоранда Этвёша представлена информация о внешней политике Азербайджана

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