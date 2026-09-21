Serbia approves €54.3 million construction permit for EXPO 2027

Serbia has approved a construction permit worth 6.3 billion dinars (about €54.3 million) for infrastructure related to the EXPO 2027 international exhibition, in which Azerbaijan will also participate.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, Serbia's Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure issued the permit for facilities intended for EXPO 2027.

The decision was officially published in the Central Register of Unified Procedures for Issuing Construction Permits (CEOP).

According to the document, the construction work will be carried out under Phase B of the "Best Practices and Corporate Content" project.

The planned works include the construction of transport and parking areas, pedestrian promenades, sidewalks, a distribution network facility, a checkpoint, two transformer substations and shelters, as well as hydraulic and electricity infrastructure.

The preliminary estimated cost of the works is 6.367 billion dinars, excluding value-added tax (VAT).

On September 14, when Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizade presented his credentials to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Vučić thanked Baku for its plans to participate in EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade next year.