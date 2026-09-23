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    Free Azerbaijani language courses to resume in Uzbekistan

    Education and science
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 18:31
    Free Azerbaijani language courses to resume in Uzbekistan

    Azerbaijani language courses will resume at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov announced the initiative in a post on X.

    He said the courses would be offered free of charge starting from September 30.

    Mammadov noted that participants would be able to study Azerbaijani vocabulary, grammar and correct speech under the guidance of a professional instructor, while also developing everyday communication skills.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan Azerbaijani language Uzbekistan
    Özbəkistanda Azərbaycan dili kursları fəaliyyətə başlayacaq
    При посольстве в Узбекистане возобновляются курсы азербайджанского языка
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