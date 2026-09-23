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    Azerbaijan's wheat imports rise 10.7% in January-August

    Business
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 18:14
    Azerbaijan's wheat imports rise 10.7% in January-August

    Azerbaijan imported 841,677.9 tons of wheat worth $185.174 million in January-August 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the value of wheat imports increased by $21.6 million, or 13.2%, compared with the same period last year, while the volume rose by 81,700 tons, or 10.7%.

    Spending on wheat imports accounted for 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the reporting period.

    In the first eight months of the year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

    Over the past year, exports increased by 27.8%, while imports declined by 24.1%.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan's imports wheat imports
    Azərbaycan buğda idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 13 %-dən çox artırıb
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