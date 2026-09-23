Azerbaijan's wheat imports rise 10.7% in January-August
Business
- 23 September, 2026
- 18:14
Azerbaijan imported 841,677.9 tons of wheat worth $185.174 million in January-August 2026.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the value of wheat imports increased by $21.6 million, or 13.2%, compared with the same period last year, while the volume rose by 81,700 tons, or 10.7%.
Spending on wheat imports accounted for 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the reporting period.
In the first eight months of the year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.
Over the past year, exports increased by 27.8%, while imports declined by 24.1%.
Latest News
00:01
Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developmentsForeign policy
23:47
Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to IraqRegion
23:30
Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalizationRegion
23:24
Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respectedOther countries
23:03
Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe WilsonForeign policy
22:49
Video
Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festivalCultural policy
22:30
Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side eventForeign policy
22:08
Photo
Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regardMedia
21:44