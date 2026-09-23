Azerbaijan imported 841,677.9 tons of wheat worth $185.174 million in January-August 2026.

According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the value of wheat imports increased by $21.6 million, or 13.2%, compared with the same period last year, while the volume rose by 81,700 tons, or 10.7%.

Spending on wheat imports accounted for 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditures during the reporting period.

In the first eight months of the year, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

Over the past year, exports increased by 27.8%, while imports declined by 24.1%.