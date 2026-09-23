Azerbaijan, CAR ink Joint Communiqué on establishment of diplomatic relations

On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic, Report informs.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral relations, emphasizing the strategic importance Azerbaijan attaches to strengthening ties with African nations and expanding cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, educational, and scientific fields.

The FMs also reviewed cooperation within the UN, African Union, and other multilateral platforms. The ministers noted with satisfaction that students from the Central African Republic have benefited from Azerbaijan's educational scholarship programs established for citizens of OIC and Non-Aligned Movement member states.

To formalize the establishment of diplomatic relations, the ministers signed the "Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central African Republic."

The signing of the Joint Communiqué opens a new chapter in relations between Azerbaijan and the Central African Republic and provides a foundation for expanding bilateral contacts in the years ahead.