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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency joins Global Anti-Scam Alliance

    ICT
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 18:01
    Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency joins Global Anti-Scam Alliance

    Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency (NCA) has become a member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), an international organization dedicated to combating online and digital fraud, Report informs, citing the Agency.

    The NCA's membership in GASA opens new opportunities for expanding international cooperation in the fight against online fraud, studying and applying best practices, and presenting Azerbaijan's experience in this field on the international stage.

    As part of the membership, the NCA will gain access to research and analytical materials on global trends in online fraud, new attack methods, artificial intelligence-based fraud schemes, social engineering tactics, and financial fraud mechanisms.

    Furthermore, the NCA will have the opportunity to participate in GASA working groups to study international experience in preventing online fraud, exchange information, investigate and combat financial fraud, and take part in joint initiatives.

    Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency
    Milli Kibertəhlükəsizlik Agentliyi "Global Anti-Scam Alliance"na üzv olub
    Нацагентство кибербезопасности Азербайджана стало членом  Global Anti-Scam Alliance
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