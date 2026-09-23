Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency (NCA) has become a member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), an international organization dedicated to combating online and digital fraud, Report informs, citing the Agency.

The NCA's membership in GASA opens new opportunities for expanding international cooperation in the fight against online fraud, studying and applying best practices, and presenting Azerbaijan's experience in this field on the international stage.

As part of the membership, the NCA will gain access to research and analytical materials on global trends in online fraud, new attack methods, artificial intelligence-based fraud schemes, social engineering tactics, and financial fraud mechanisms.

Furthermore, the NCA will have the opportunity to participate in GASA working groups to study international experience in preventing online fraud, exchange information, investigate and combat financial fraud, and take part in joint initiatives.