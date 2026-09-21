Turkish defense minister meets with new Azerbaijani ambassador

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has held a meeting with the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ankara, Rashad Aslanov, the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote, Report informs.

"Today I was very glad to visit the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yasar Guler, and have a fruitful exchange of views with him. I express my deep gratitude to the Minister for the warm reception and kind hospitality," Aslanov wrote on X.