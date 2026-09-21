Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Turkish defense minister meets with new Azerbaijani ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:56
    Turkish defense minister meets with new Azerbaijani ambassador

    Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has held a meeting with the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ankara, Rashad Aslanov, the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote, Report informs.

    "Today I was very glad to visit the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yasar Guler, and have a fruitful exchange of views with him. I express my deep gratitude to the Minister for the warm reception and kind hospitality," Aslanov wrote on X.

    Yaşar Güler Rashad Aslanov Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Azərbaycanın səfiri Türkiyənin milli müdafiə naziri ilə görüşüb
    Посол Азербайджана встретился с министром обороны Турции

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