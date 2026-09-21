Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenia peace and normalization processes
Region
- 21 September, 2026
- 18:39
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has received Azerbaijan's new Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov.
According to Report, Yılmaz wrote about the meeting on X.
The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyemizde dört ayrı görüşmede ülkemizde görev yapan büyükelçileri misafir ettik.— Cevdet Yılmaz (@_cevdetyilmaz) September 21, 2026
Avrupa Birliği Türkiye Delegasyonu Başkanı Büyükelçi Sayın Aivo Orav ile Türkiye-AB ilişkilerini, ticaret, ekonomi ve bağlantısallık alanlarındaki iş birliğimizi ve COP31 ev… pic.twitter.com/KTgXBQpqAe
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