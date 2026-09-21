Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenia peace and normalization processes

    Region
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 18:39
    Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss Armenia peace and normalization processes

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has received Azerbaijan's new Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Aslanov.

    According to Report, Yılmaz wrote about the meeting on X.

    The sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.

    Rashad Aslanov Cevdet Yilmaz Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
    Cevdet Yılmazla Azərbaycanın Türkiyədəki səfiri Ermənistanla normallaşmanı müzakirə edib
    Джевдет Йылмаз обсудил с послом Азербайджана нормализацию отношений с Арменией

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