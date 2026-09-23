Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Martin Ryan released from Lankaran penitentiary facility

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 15:27
    Martin Ryan released from Lankaran penitentiary facility

    Martin Ryan, accused of spying for France, has been released from the Lankaran penitentiary facility of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service, Deputy Head of the Penitentiary Service, Major‑General Oktay Mammadov, announced during the implementation of the pardon order at facility No. 17, Report informs.

    Mammadov stated that two individuals were released from the penitentiary facility in Lankaran, one of whom is a French citizen: "Two persons from the penitentiary facility in Nakhchivan and two from the facility in Lankaran – in total, four individuals covered by the pardon order – have been freed from the unserved part of their sentences and released."

    Martin Ryan Pardon Penitentiary Service Ministry of Justice
    Martin Ryan Lənkərandakı cəzaçəkmə müəssisəsindən azadlığa buraxılıb
    Мартин Райан освобожден из исправительного учреждения в Лянкяране
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:01

    Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developments

    Foreign policy
    23:47

    Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

    Region
    23:30

    Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

    Region
    23:24

    Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respected

    Other countries
    23:03

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe Wilson

    Foreign policy
    22:49
    Video

    Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festival

    Cultural policy
    22:30

    Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side event

    Foreign policy
    22:08
    Photo

    Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regard

    Media
    21:44

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to hold 9th Joint Commission meeting this year

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed