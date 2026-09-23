Martin Ryan released from Lankaran penitentiary facility
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 15:27
Martin Ryan, accused of spying for France, has been released from the Lankaran penitentiary facility of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service, Deputy Head of the Penitentiary Service, Major‑General Oktay Mammadov, announced during the implementation of the pardon order at facility No. 17, Report informs.
Mammadov stated that two individuals were released from the penitentiary facility in Lankaran, one of whom is a French citizen: "Two persons from the penitentiary facility in Nakhchivan and two from the facility in Lankaran – in total, four individuals covered by the pardon order – have been freed from the unserved part of their sentences and released."
Martin Ryan Lənkərandakı cəzaçəkmə müəssisəsindən azadlığa buraxılıb
Мартин Райан освобожден из исправительного учреждения в Лянкяране
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