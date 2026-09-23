Georgia boosts spending on tomato imports from Azerbaijan by 2.5 times

In January–August 2026, Georgia imported 3,790 tons of tomatoes worth $2.71 million from Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

According to recent data, this is 2.5 times higher in value and 2.4 times higher in volume compared to the same period in 2025.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked second among countries exporting tomatoes to Georgia.

Overall, Georgia purchased 20,905 tons of tomatoes worth $15 million from abroad in the first eight months of 2026, marking an increase of 6.7% in volume and 7.4% in value year-on-year.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 9,759 tons of tomatoes worth $7 million from Türkiye, 2,676 tons worth $2.2 million from Turkmenistan, 2,383 tons worth $1.55 million from Armenia, and 2,249 tons worth $1.5 million from Iran.