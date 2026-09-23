Budget revenues from privatization in Azerbaijan rise nearly 19%

Azerbaijan's state budget received 114.7 million manats from the privatization of state property in January-August 2026, which is 18.7% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Service for Property Issues.

Over the eight months, the agency held 40 auctions. Stake packages of three joint-stock companies, two small state-owned enterprises, one unfinished construction facility, and 690 vehicles were privatized at the auctions.

In addition, during the reporting period, the State Service concluded 2,953 new lease agreements, including 363 for non-residential premises and 2,590 for land plots. This is 6.4% less compared to a year earlier. As a result, 37.8 million manats were transferred to the state budget from the lease of state property (non-residential premises and land plots), which is 24.75% more year-on-year.

Thus, in January-August, a total of 152.5 million manats was received by the budget from privatization and lease, up 20.2% compared to the same period last year.

($1=1.7 manats)