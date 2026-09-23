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    ADB intends to continue supporting Bank Respublika following its merger with AccessBank

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 15:29
    ADB intends to continue supporting Bank Respublika following its merger with AccessBank

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expressed its readiness to continue cooperation with Bank Respublika OJSC following the completion of the merger with AccessBank CJSC, the ADB told Report.

    "ADB is an equity holder along with other equity holders in Access Bank and also has an existing relationship with Bank Respublika. We look forward to supporting Bank Respublika's continued growth and success after the merger," reads the message.

    In September 2026, the shareholders of Bank Respublika OJSC and AccessBank CJSC approved the key terms of a transaction under which Bank Respublika will acquire 100% of AccessBank's shares. Under the terms of the deal, existing AccessBank shareholders will receive new preferred shares in Bank Respublika, representing a combined 25% of the bank's authorized capital. The transaction is expected to close by November 2026. ADB holds a 19.9% stake in AccessBank CJSC.

    AccessBank's other shareholders include the European Investment Bank (17.39%), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) (16.56%), responsAbility (12.28%), the Dutch development bank FMO (9.41%), the Austrian development bank OeEB (9.17%), SIFEM AG (8.89%), EFSE (2.78%), the Green for Growth Fund (1.77%), the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (0.58%), and LFS Advisory GmbH (0.13%).

    Meanwhile, 63.32% of Bank Respublika's shares are held by Natig Guliyev, 18.46% by Elchin Guliyev, 8.47% by Namig Guliyev, 5.45% by Shakir Rahimov, 4.22% by SIDT, and 0.08% by other parties.

    Bank merger Asian Development Bank (ADB) Bank Respublika AccessBank Azerbaijan's banking sector
    ADB "Bank Respublika"ya dəstəyini davam etdirmək niyyətindədir
    АБР намерен продолжить поддержку Bank Respublika после слияния с Access Bank
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