George Russell: Primary goal at Azerbaijan Grand Prix is to enjoy race

At the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the primary goal is to enjoy the race, the adrenaline felt during qualifying or at the start of the race, Mercedes driver George Russell said at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming race in Baku, he noted: "Of course, the race itself is not the most intense battle, but if Friday is more interesting, it can make up for it. I think the sprint race creates more excitement."

There will be no sprint stage at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The tournament will be held on September 24–26.