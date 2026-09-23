George Russell: Primary goal at Azerbaijan Grand Prix is to enjoy race
Formula 1
- 23 September, 2026
- 14:46
At the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the primary goal is to enjoy the race, the adrenaline felt during qualifying or at the start of the race, Mercedes driver George Russell said at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.
Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming race in Baku, he noted: "Of course, the race itself is not the most intense battle, but if Friday is more interesting, it can make up for it. I think the sprint race creates more excitement."
There will be no sprint stage at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The tournament will be held on September 24–26.
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