Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Oscar Piastri: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is always interesting

    Formula 1
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 14:38
    Oscar Piastri: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is always interesting

    The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has always been interesting, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated at a press conference, Report informs.

    Sharing his thoughts ahead of the upcoming Grand Prix in Baku, he noted: "It has always been interesting for me to compete here. There are not many street circuits with such a combination. There are plenty of heavy braking zones. I will try to make some progress over the weekend. I also plan to test different things. But in any case, we don't want to stand still. We are trying to do our best. However, we are not yet where we want to be."

    The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will take place on September 24–26.

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