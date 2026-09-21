ADY, Port of Hamburg sign cooperation protocol

A delegation from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a company of AZCON Holding, led by ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, held a meeting with the management of the Port of Hamburg during a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, Report informs, citing ADY.

Representatives of Metrans, the Port of Hamburg's subsidiary specializing in freight transportation, also attended the meeting. The parties exchanged views on developing cooperation between the Ports of Hamburg and Baku, improving the port-logistics chain, and expanding transit opportunities along the Middle Corridor.

During the discussions, the importance of integrating rail and maritime transport amid growing freight flows between Europe and Asia was emphasized. The parties explored opportunities for cooperation in developing multimodal transportation, increasing container volumes, digitalizing logistics processes, and organizing freight transportation more efficiently.

The meeting highlighted the importance of sharing the Port of Hamburg's extensive international experience, particularly its expertise in port operations management, the operation of logistics hubs, and the implementation of digital solutions.

It was noted that expanding the use of modern equipment and technologies at the Port of Baku, as well as strengthening coordination between rail and port operations, makes an important contribution to enhancing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.

At the conclusion of the meeting, ADY and the Port of Hamburg signed a cooperation protocol. The document provides for expanded exchange of expertise, implementation of joint initiatives, and identification of new areas of cooperation in the logistics sector.