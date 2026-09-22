Azerbaijan, Greece discuss expanding sports cooperation

Azerbaijan and Greece have discussed expanding cooperation in sports and exploring new opportunities for bilateral partnership.

According to Report, citing the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the discussions took place during a meeting with Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Papakonstantinou at the NOC headquarters.

NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada highlighted the longstanding ties between the Olympic committees of the two countries and noted that cooperation remains at a high level.

Papakonstantinou said Greece attaches great importance to sports cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed interest in expanding exchanges between athletes and sports organizations.

She noted that Greek teams could benefit from holding training camps in Baku, given the city's modern sports infrastructure, while similar opportunities could be created for Azerbaijani athletes in Greece.

NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev said Azerbaijan was ready to support direct contacts between sports federations and joint initiatives.

He noted that Azerbaijan has strong traditions in wrestling, judo and taekwondo, while Greece has significant strengths in athletics, aquatic sports and water polo, creating opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.