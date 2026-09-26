Azerbaijan's information security and special communications sector has entered a new stage of development, Head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Security Ilgar Musayev said at an event marking the professional holiday of the State Service's employees.

According to Report, he noted that strategic decisions made under the leadership of the head of state, an improved regulatory and legal framework, and strengthened technical and material capabilities have created the conditions for this development.

Musayev also emphasized the growing role of the State Service in ensuring the security of state information resources in recent years.