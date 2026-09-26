Max Verstappen: I was close to Russell, but not close enough

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who finished second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said he gave everything he could during the race but it was not enough to secure victory, according to Report.

"During the race, I managed to move up to third place. Then, after regaining my strength, I moved into second. The gap to the leader was around 1.1 seconds. There were yellow flags on the final lap, which caused George (Russell – ed.) to lose a little momentum on the exit of the corner. That allowed me to get a little closer to him. I was very close at the finish, but it wasn"t enough. I really did everything I could," the Dutch driver said in a post-race interview.

Mercedes driver George Russell won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished just 0.196 seconds behind the winner. Another Red Bull driver, Isack Hadjar, finished third.