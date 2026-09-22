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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Georgia's sheep and goat exports to Azerbaijan fall 24%

    AIC
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 18:48
    Georgia's sheep and goat exports to Azerbaijan fall 24%

    Georgia exported 2,196 tons of sheep and goats worth $6.1 million to Azerbaijan in January-August 2026.

    According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, the value of exports was 24% lower than in the same period of 2025, while the volume decreased by 18.6%.

    Azerbaijan ranked second among the countries importing sheep and goats from Georgia.

    In 2025, Georgia sold 5,529 tons of sheep and goats worth $21 million to foreign countries, up 52% in volume and 79% in value from a year earlier.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported 1,327 tons worth $6.7 million to Saudi Arabia, 909 tons worth $3.5 million to Iraq, 466 tons worth $2.2 million to Qatar and 385 tons worth $1.4 million to Kuwait.

    According to the source, Georgia exported 8,458 tons of sheep and goats in 2025, of which 5,776 tons went to Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's imports Georgia
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan qoyun və keçi alışına çəkdiyi xərci 24 % azaldıb

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