Georgia exported 2,196 tons of sheep and goats worth $6.1 million to Azerbaijan in January-August 2026.

According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, the value of exports was 24% lower than in the same period of 2025, while the volume decreased by 18.6%.

Azerbaijan ranked second among the countries importing sheep and goats from Georgia.

In 2025, Georgia sold 5,529 tons of sheep and goats worth $21 million to foreign countries, up 52% in volume and 79% in value from a year earlier.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 1,327 tons worth $6.7 million to Saudi Arabia, 909 tons worth $3.5 million to Iraq, 466 tons worth $2.2 million to Qatar and 385 tons worth $1.4 million to Kuwait.

According to the source, Georgia exported 8,458 tons of sheep and goats in 2025, of which 5,776 tons went to Azerbaijan.