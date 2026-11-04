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    Škoda may halt hockey world shampionship sponsorship over Russia

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    • 04 November, 2026
    • 13:25
    Škoda may halt hockey world shampionship sponsorship over Russia

    Czech automaker Škoda Auto will reconsider its role as a sponsor of the Ice Hockey World Championship if the Russian national team takes part in the tournament.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, Škoda, which has been an official sponsor of the championship since 1993, has opposed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowing Russian teams to return to competitions organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

    Last week, CAS overturned the IIHF's decision to ban Russian teams following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022. The ice hockey federations of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic have said they will refuse to play against Russia at the 2027 World Championship in Germany.

    Swedish furniture company AJ Products has already announced that it will withdraw its sponsorship of the upcoming tournament over Russia's participation. Finnish company Nokian Tyres also plans to end its support if the Russian national team is allowed to compete.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Škoda Group International Ice Hockey Federation
    Skoda может пересмотреть спонсорство ЧМ по хоккею из-за участия России
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