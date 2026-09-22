Parviz Shahbazov mulls energy cooperation with German ambassador

Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the potential for supplying Azerbaijani gas to the German market, as well as cooperation in the renewable energy sector, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X following a meeting with German Ambassador Dirk Lölke, Report informs.

"During the meeting with Dirk Lölke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, we discussed opportunities for expanding energy cooperation within the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between our countries. We exchanged views on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Germany, as well as cooperation opportunities in renewable energy and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor," Shahbazov wrote.