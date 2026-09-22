Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Parviz Shahbazov mulls energy cooperation with German ambassador

    Energy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 17:56
    Parviz Shahbazov mulls energy cooperation with German ambassador

    Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the potential for supplying Azerbaijani gas to the German market, as well as cooperation in the renewable energy sector, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X following a meeting with German Ambassador Dirk Lölke, Report informs.

    "During the meeting with Dirk Lölke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, we discussed opportunities for expanding energy cooperation within the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between our countries. We exchanged views on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Germany, as well as cooperation opportunities in renewable energy and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor," Shahbazov wrote.

    Parviz Shahbazov Dirk Lölke
    Azərbaycan Almaniya ilə enerji əməkdaşlığının genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Пярвиз Шахбазов обсудил с послом Германии энергетическое сотрудничество

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