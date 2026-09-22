Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences

    Military
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 17:59
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences

    The opening ceremony of the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise, involving military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, was held, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The official proceedings of the ceremony at Gizilgaya Training Center in the Khojavand region commenced with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

    In their addresses, the speakers emphasized the significance of such exercises in terms of expanding cooperation among the armed forces of the participating countries, enhancing the practical skills of units, facilitating the exchange of experience, strengthening bonds of friendship among personnel, and ensuring effective coordination during the joint execution of assigned tasks. They also wished the participants success throughout the exercise.

    This was followed by a ceremonial march-past of the participating military personnel in front of the grandstand.

    The ceremony concluded with a concert programme presented by the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center.

    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences

    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences
    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise commences

    Ministry of Defence Power of Unity Joint exercises Military exercises
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    Стартовали совместные учения "Сила единства – 2026" с участием азербайджанских военных

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