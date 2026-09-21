Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea
Other
- 21 September, 2026
- 19:17
An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea.
According to Report, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1.
The tremor occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers.
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