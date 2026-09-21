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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

    Other
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 19:17
    Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

    An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea.

    According to Report, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1.

    The tremor occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers.

    Earthquake Caspian Sea ANAS
    Xəzər dənizində zəlzələ olub
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение

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