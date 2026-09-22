Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 19:48
    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Flights operated by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan are being suspended.

    According to Report, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said it had been forced to decide to suspend flights by Iranian carriers to Azerbaijan from September 22 due to a new package of United States sanctions against Iran, particularly sanctions targeting the aviation sector.

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Iranian airlines US sanctions
    İran aviaşirkətlərinin Azərbaycana uçuşları dayandırılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Рейсы иранских авиакомпаний в Азербайджан приостановлены с сегодняшнего дня - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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