New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 22 September, 2026
- 19:48
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to Azerbaijan are being suspended.
According to Report, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said it had been forced to decide to suspend flights by Iranian carriers to Azerbaijan from September 22 due to a new package of United States sanctions against Iran, particularly sanctions targeting the aviation sector.
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