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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 19:45
    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the official opening of the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Debate brings together world leaders and representatives of UN member states to exchange views on pressing global and regional challenges.

    The discussions also focus on advancing international cooperation in the areas of peace, security and sustainable development.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)
    Ceyhun Bayramov Ümumi Debatlarının rəsmi açılışında iştirak edib
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