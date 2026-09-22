Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the official opening of the General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Debate brings together world leaders and representatives of UN member states to exchange views on pressing global and regional challenges.

The discussions also focus on advancing international cooperation in the areas of peace, security and sustainable development.