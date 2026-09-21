Alban-Udi community representative shares impressions of Ganjasar Monastery visit

Rafig Danakari, Deputy Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community, who visited the Ganjasar Monastery in Vangli village of the Aghdara district, shared his impressions of the visit.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Danakari told Report that the visit of members of the Alban-Udi community to the Ganjasar Monastery after many years was of particular significance.

"We are very happy to be here today. As a result of the liberation of our lands, we can now come to this sacred place freely. For many years, for 100-200 years, we could not come here. Today, we prayed for the souls of our martyrs, commemorated their memory, and lit candles. May God rest the souls of all our martyrs.

Today is also significant for us from another perspective. It is the birthday of the Virgin Mary. Being at the Ganjasar Monastery on this special day has a special meaning for us. We want to continue regularly visiting Ganjasar Monastery, as well as churches and monasteries located in other regions of Azerbaijan, pray here, and light candles," he said.

Danakari stressed that it is also important to introduce these historical sites to the international community:

"Because these are our history and our cultural and religious heritage. We want the whole world to see that the historical heritage of Caucasian Albania is still being preserved today."