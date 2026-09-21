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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan becomes top destination for Georgia's auto parts exports

    Business
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 19:43
    Azerbaijan becomes top destination for Georgia's auto parts exports

    In January-August this year, Georgia exported 109.1 tons of auto spare parts and accessories worth $1.8 million to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, this is 8.5% more in value terms and 60% more in volume terms than in the same period of 2025.

    Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first among the countries to which Georgia exported these products.

    In the first eight months of this year, Georgia sold 357 tons of auto accessories and spare parts worth $4.6 million to foreign countries, down 35% and 8%, respectively, from the figures recorded a year earlier.

    During the reporting period, Georgia supplied 129 tons worth $1.4 million to Armenia, 30 tons worth $517,000 to Türkiye, 15.3 tons worth $354,000 to Hong Kong, and 31.7 tons worth $81,200 to Syria.

    In 2025, Georgia exported 618 tons of auto accessories and spare parts worth $9.45 million, of which 115 tons worth $2.6 million were supplied to Azerbaijan.

    Georgia's National Statistics Office Azerbaijan
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycana avtomobillərin ehtiyat hissələri ixracını 60 % artırıb

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