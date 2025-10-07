Kyrgyzstan proposes roadmap for Turkic states' economic cooperation
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:32
Kyrgyzstan has developed a roadmap to enhance cooperation among Turkic States Organization (OTS) members in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and finance, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said during the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala, Report informs.
Japarov also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's proposal to sign an agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures. This, he noted, would ensure the legal recognition of digital documents across member states, further facilitating cross-border digital cooperation.
Latest News
16:39
Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80BFinance
16:33
Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next yearFinance
16:32
Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in AzerbaijanFinance
16:25
One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from AzerbaijanICT
16:16
Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with AzerbaijanBusiness
16:08
Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle CorridorForeign policy
16:07
Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTSForeign policy
16:03
Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern CyprusOther
16:01