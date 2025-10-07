Kyrgyzstan proposes roadmap for Turkic states' economic cooperation

Kyrgyzstan has developed a roadmap to enhance cooperation among Turkic States Organization (OTS) members in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and finance, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said during the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala, Report informs.

Japarov also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's proposal to sign an agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures. This, he noted, would ensure the legal recognition of digital documents across member states, further facilitating cross-border digital cooperation.