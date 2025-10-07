Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Kyrgyzstan proposes roadmap for Turkic states' economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:32
    Kyrgyzstan has developed a roadmap to enhance cooperation among Turkic States Organization (OTS) members in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and finance, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said during the 12th OTS Summit held in Gabala, Report informs.

    Japarov also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's proposal to sign an agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures. This, he noted, would ensure the legal recognition of digital documents across member states, further facilitating cross-border digital cooperation.

    Qırğızıstan TDT ölkələrinin iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı üzrə yol xəritəsi hazırlayıb
    Кыргызстан подготовил дорожную карту по экономическому сотрудничеству стран ОТГ

