Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

A Georgia–Azerbaijan media forum is planned to be held in Georgia in 2026, Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze, Director of the Information and Analytical Center of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia in Tbilisi, told Report.

On December 5, the Azerbaijani–Georgian media forum took place in Baku.

Tsivtsivadze stressed that the Baku forum was important for exchanging experiences, as Georgia and Azerbaijan face many similar challenges.

"Next year, our center plans to hold a similar forum in Georgia, focused on regional conflicts," she said.

She added that disinformation in the media is not only a problem for Georgia or Azerbaijan but a challenge of the 21st century. Tsivtsivadze emphasized the importance of using new technologies wisely in everyday life and media practices to extract useful information while avoiding harmful or misleading content.