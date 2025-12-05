Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    05 December, 2025
    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    A Georgia–Azerbaijan media forum is planned to be held in Georgia in 2026, Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze, Director of the Information and Analytical Center of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia in Tbilisi, told Report.

    On December 5, the Azerbaijani–Georgian media forum took place in Baku.

    Tsivtsivadze stressed that the Baku forum was important for exchanging experiences, as Georgia and Azerbaijan face many similar challenges.

    "Next year, our center plans to hold a similar forum in Georgia, focused on regional conflicts," she said.

    She added that disinformation in the media is not only a problem for Georgia or Azerbaijan but a challenge of the 21st century. Tsivtsivadze emphasized the importance of using new technologies wisely in everyday life and media practices to extract useful information while avoiding harmful or misleading content.

    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze Azerbaijan Georgia media forum media disinformation
    Yekaterina Tsivtsivadze: Gürcüstan-Azərbaycan Media Forumunun 2026-cı ildə keçirilməsi planlaşdırılır
    Екатерина Цивцивадзе: Медиафорум Грузия-Азербайджан планируется на 2026 год

