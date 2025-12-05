Jazz-Mugham special concert held at Sanat Art Center

Baku"s Sanat Art Center hosted a special concert titled Jazz-Mugham.

According to Report, the performance brought together virtuosity, improvisation, and emotional depth into a single, unified musical expression on stage.

The concert featured renowned artists from Azerbaijan and France, each adding their distinctive style and mastery to the evening.

Etibar Asadli, a celebrated Azerbaijani pianist, composer, and arranger who maintains a creative presence between Paris and Baku, presented music that bridges East and West. His compositions combine mugham, jazz, folk, and academic music elements, and have drawn acclaim on prestigious European stages.

Vocalist Ilkin Dovlatov, one of Azerbaijan"s most expressive voices and a leading representative of the new generation of mugham performers, showcased a unique ability to blend traditional Eastern intonations with modern jazz, infusing each performance with profound emotional depth.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ruslan Huseynov, an internationally recognized bass player, delivered a technically grounded yet fluid performance, providing rhythmic stability and harmonic richness throughout the concert.

French drummer Martin Wangermee, known for his performances on Europe"s prominent jazz stages, impresses with technical precision, nuanced rhythms, and energetic stage presence. His improvisations and dynamic beats created a distinctive jazz atmosphere.

Throughout the evening, Azerbaijani national melodies intertwined seamlessly with contemporary jazz rhythms, offering the audience a refined musical experience and innovative artistic expression.

With project like this Sanat Art Center aims to showcase the richness and modern versatility of Azerbaijani music, strengthen its role as a platform for local and international musicians, and bring diverse audiences together through unique cultural experiences.