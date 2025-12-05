BP in talks to transfer pipeline operator role to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye – EXCLUSIVE

BP is negotiating the transfer of operator functions in the Baku–Supsa and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipelines to the respective government authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

According to Report, BP Azerbaijan confirmed the talks in response to an inquiry.

The company noted that, under existing pipeline management agreements, the operator role for export oil and gas pipelines is pre-determined and scheduled to be handed over to the relevant government or state body within agreed timelines.

"On the basis of these agreements, in 2021 the South Caucasus Pipeline operations were transferred to SOCAR in both Azerbaijan and Georgia. Similarly, these agreements provide for the transfer of operator functions for the Western Export Pipeline (Baku–Supsa) and the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline to the relevant authorities in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye at pre-agreed times," BP said.

The company added that discussions are ongoing with the relevant authorities to plan the necessary work in a timely manner.

Georgian media, citing BP Georgia, report that the transfer process is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2026, provided the relevant agreements are finalised.

BP will retain its operator role at the Sangachal Terminal, as well as for the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli and Shah Deniz field blocks. The company will also remain a 30.1% shareholder in the BTC pipeline.

The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, inaugurated on July 13, 2006, stretches 1,768 km with 443 km in Azerbaijan, 249 km in Georgia, and 1,076 km in Türkiye. It currently transports oil from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli fields, Shah Deniz condensate, SOCAR crude, and oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

BTC Co. shareholders include: BP (30.1%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.9%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5%), TotalEnergies (5%), Itochu (3.4%), Inpex (2.5%), ExxonMobil (2.5%), and ONGC (BTC) Limited (3.1%).

The Baku–Supsa pipeline, designed to transport oil from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli block, was commissioned in April 1999. The pipeline spans 837 km, including 775 km of new 21-inch (530 mm) pipe and 55 km of rehabilitated sections, with a capacity of over 7 million tonnes per year (145,000 barrels per day). Operations along this route were suspended in spring 2022, and currently all Azerbaijani oil is exported via the BTC pipeline.