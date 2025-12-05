AFFA and Pakistan Football Federation sign memorandum of understanding

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Sports
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 20:17
    A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and the Pakistan Football Federation in Washington, D.C.

    According to Report, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf, who is in the US to attend the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony, met with Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Mohsen Gilani. During the meeting, AFFA and PFF signed the MoU to expand cooperation in football.

    The agreement aims to strengthen the partnership between the national associations of the two countries, develop football, and enhance international ties. Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate on training camps, friendly matches between national teams of different age groups, promotion of women"s football, futsal, and other areas.

    The association noted that the agreement will help develop football in both countries, create new opportunities for young players, coaches, and referees, and strengthen friendship and mutual trust between AFFA and the Pakistan Football Federation.

    AFFA və Pakistan Futbol Federasiyası arasında Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalanıb
    АФФА и Федерация футбола Пакистана подписали меморандум о взаимопонимании

