Irish police investigate reports of drones during Zelenskyy's arrival
Other countries
- 05 December, 2025
- 20:29
Irish police are investigating reports of several unidentified drones in the sky during the landing of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane in Dublin on December 2.
According to Report, which refers to Al Arabiya, a police spokesperson said:
"The Special Detective Unit (SDU) is investigating this matter. The SDU will coordinate with the Armed Forces and international security partners as part of this investigation."
President Zelenskyy made his first official visit to Ireland on 2 December.
