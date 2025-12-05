Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Irish police investigate reports of drones during Zelenskyy's arrival

    Other countries
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 20:29
    Irish police investigate reports of drones during Zelenskyy's arrival

    Irish police are investigating reports of several unidentified drones in the sky during the landing of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane in Dublin on December 2.

    According to Report, which refers to Al Arabiya, a police spokesperson said:

    "The Special Detective Unit (SDU) is investigating this matter. The SDU will coordinate with the Armed Forces and international security partners as part of this investigation."

    President Zelenskyy made his first official visit to Ireland on 2 December.

    Ireland Volodymyr Zelenskyy drone
    Полиция Ирландии расследует сообщения о дронах в небе во время прилета Зеленского

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    Georgian Host TV delegation gets acquainted with Baku TV operations

    Media
    20:47

    BP in talks to transfer pipeline operator role to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    20:40
    Photo

    Jazz-Mugham special concert held at Sanat Art Center

    Culture
    20:32
    Photo

    Opening ceremony held for Baku International Film Festival

    Culture
    20:29

    Irish police investigate reports of drones during Zelenskyy's arrival

    Other countries
    20:17

    AFFA and Pakistan Football Federation sign memorandum of understanding

    Sports
    20:08

    APOPO and ANAMA launch joint project with UK's support

    Foreign policy
    20:00

    Costa: EU plans to invest in critical raw materials laboratory in Kazakhstan

    Region
    19:48
    Photo

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial continued with announcement of documents

    Incident
    All News Feed