Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Another hearing held in Baku in Ruben Vardanyan's case

    Incident
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 19:48
    Another hearing held in Baku in Ruben Vardanyan's case

    The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan continued on December 5 at the Baku Military Court. Vardanyan is accused under Azerbaijan"s Criminal Code of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses.

    According to Report, at the open court session chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge – Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with a state-appointed translator in Russian, his native language, as well as a state-appointed lawyer for his defense.

    Judge Aghayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors representing the state, translators, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time. He also explained the rights and obligations of all parties as defined by law.

    The next court session is scheduled for December 8.

    Ruben Vardanyan trial court
    Photo
    Ruben Vardanyanın məhkəməsi sənədlərin elan olunması ilə davam etdirilib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялось очередное заседание по делу Рубена Варданяна

    Latest News

    20:00

    Costa: EU plans to invest in critical raw materials laboratory in Kazakhstan

    Region
    19:48
    Photo

    Another hearing held in Baku in Ruben Vardanyan's case

    Incident
    19:35

    Azerbaijan agrees on next steps toward WTO accession

    Business
    19:25

    Ministers of Labor and Social Protection of OTS countries visit DOST Center

    Social security
    19:17

    Costa: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia crucial for development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    18:50

    Moody's: No major changes expected in structure of Azerbaijan's banking system

    Finance
    18:46

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on approval of 'Reliable Partner Concept'

    Domestic policy
    18:28

    President Ilham Aliyev orders construction of 21 vocational education facilities, renovation of two more in 2026–2030

    Domestic policy
    18:26
    Photo

    Ambassador: China supports Azerbaijan's demining efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed