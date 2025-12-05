Another hearing held in Baku in Ruben Vardanyan's case

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan continued on December 5 at the Baku Military Court. Vardanyan is accused under Azerbaijan"s Criminal Code of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses.

According to Report, at the open court session chaired by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge – Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with a state-appointed translator in Russian, his native language, as well as a state-appointed lawyer for his defense.

Judge Aghayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors representing the state, translators, and other participants to the victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time. He also explained the rights and obligations of all parties as defined by law.

The next court session is scheduled for December 8.