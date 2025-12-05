Opening ceremony held for Baku International Film Festival

The opening ceremony of the Baku International Film Festival took place in Baku to showcase 78 films from 34 countries this year.

According to Report, the event was held at the Nizami Cinema Center and attended by representatives from the Ministry of Culture, foreign embassy staff, members of the international jury, as well as cultural and artistic figures.

The five-day festival will feature screenings of feature-length and short films at the Nizami Cinema Center from 11:00 daily, with free admission for viewers.

Since last year, the festival has included a feature film competition. This year"s programme consists of four competitive categories, each judged by a separate international jury.

The national competition programme features 16 short fiction and documentary films, along with five student works.

The festival"s top prize is the Golden Pomegranate, with additional special awards and diplomas presented in several categories.

As part of its collaboration with the British Council, the festival will also host a special screening of BAFTA-nominated short films.