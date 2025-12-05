Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Opening ceremony held for Baku International Film Festival

    Culture
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 20:32
    Opening ceremony held for Baku International Film Festival

    The opening ceremony of the Baku International Film Festival took place in Baku to showcase 78 films from 34 countries this year.

    According to Report, the event was held at the Nizami Cinema Center and attended by representatives from the Ministry of Culture, foreign embassy staff, members of the international jury, as well as cultural and artistic figures.

    The five-day festival will feature screenings of feature-length and short films at the Nizami Cinema Center from 11:00 daily, with free admission for viewers.

    Since last year, the festival has included a feature film competition. This year"s programme consists of four competitive categories, each judged by a separate international jury.

    The national competition programme features 16 short fiction and documentary films, along with five student works.

    The festival"s top prize is the Golden Pomegranate, with additional special awards and diplomas presented in several categories.

    As part of its collaboration with the British Council, the festival will also host a special screening of BAFTA-nominated short films.

    Film Festival Baku competition
    Photo
    Bakı Beynəlxalq Film Festivalının açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялась церемония открытия Бакинского международного кинофестиваля

    Latest News

    20:55
    Photo

    Georgian Host TV delegation gets acquainted with Baku TV operations

    Media
    20:47

    BP in talks to transfer pipeline operator role to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    20:40
    Photo

    Jazz-Mugham special concert held at Sanat Art Center

    Culture
    20:32
    Photo

    Opening ceremony held for Baku International Film Festival

    Culture
    20:29

    Irish police investigate reports of drones during Zelenskyy's arrival

    Other countries
    20:17

    AFFA and Pakistan Football Federation sign memorandum of understanding

    Sports
    20:08

    APOPO and ANAMA launch joint project with UK's support

    Foreign policy
    20:00

    Costa: EU plans to invest in critical raw materials laboratory in Kazakhstan

    Region
    19:48
    Photo

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial continued with announcement of documents

    Incident
    All News Feed