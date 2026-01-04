Three dead after rioters attempt to break into police station in Iran

The number of fatalities has increased amid ongoing protests in Iran.

Report informs via the Fars news agency that unrest broke out in the city of Malekshah in Ilam province, where rioters attempted to break into a police station. The incident escalated into an armed confrontation, leaving three people dead.

Mehr News Agency reported that one of those killed was a law enforcement officer, while the other two were protesters. Several people were also reported injured in the clashes.

Earlier, three deaths had already been reported during nationwide protests in Iran.

The protests are described as the largest in the past three years, driven by soaring inflation and a record sharp depreciation of the national currency against the US dollar.