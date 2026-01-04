Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Explosion at gas station near Yerevan injures one person

    Region
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 11:53
    Explosion at gas station near Yerevan injures one person

    An explosion occurred Sunday at a gas station in Abovyan, near Yerevan, Report informs via Shamshyan.com.

    One person was reportedly injured in the incident.

    Preliminary information suggests that the explosion was triggered when a gas station worker lit a cigarette. The worker has been taken to the National Center of Burns in Yerevan, and his condition is reported to be serious.

    An investigation has been launched into the matter.

    explosion gas station Yerevan
    Ermənistanda qazdoldurma məntəqəsində partlayış baş verib
    На АЗС в Армении прогремел взрыв

    Latest News

    13:17

    January 5 weather forecast in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    12:57

    Kharkiv missile strike death toll rises to four

    Other countries
    12:39

    1 dead, 8 injured in Hong Kong housing estate fire as more than 250 evacuated

    Other countries
    12:15

    Three dead after rioters attempt to break into police station in Iran

    Region
    11:53

    Explosion at gas station near Yerevan injures one person

    Region
    11:33

    Caribbean airspace restrictions to be lifted after US action in Venezuela

    Other countries
    11:16

    China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record Space

    Other countries
    10:59

    Starlink to provide free broadband internet in Venezuela until February 3

    ICT
    10:42

    Xabi Alonso praises Rodrygo's versatility amid Real Madrid future talk

    Football
    All News Feed