Explosion at gas station near Yerevan injures one person
Region
- 04 January, 2026
- 11:53
An explosion occurred Sunday at a gas station in Abovyan, near Yerevan, Report informs via Shamshyan.com.
One person was reportedly injured in the incident.
Preliminary information suggests that the explosion was triggered when a gas station worker lit a cigarette. The worker has been taken to the National Center of Burns in Yerevan, and his condition is reported to be serious.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
