1 dead, 8 injured in Hong Kong housing estate fire as more than 250 evacuated

    • 04 January, 2026
    • 12:39
    A power fault may have sparked the fire at a Hong Kong public housing estate that killed a man, injured eight others, and forced more than 250 residents to evacuate, Report informs via South China Morning Post.

    Officers from the Fire Services Department said the flat on the 21st floor was cluttered with miscellaneous items, while dense smoke filling the corridors complicated efforts to put out the blaze at Mei Yue House in Shek Kip Mei Estate, Kowloon.

    "The flat is severely burnt. Firefighters saw quite a number of clutter in the flat," the department's acting assistant divisional officer, Yip Kam-kong, said.

    Honkonqda yaşayış kompleksində baş verən yanğın nəticəsində bir nəfər ölüb
    В Гонконге при пожаре в жилом комплексе погиб человек

