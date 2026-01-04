Caribbean airspace restrictions to be lifted after US action in Venezuela
Restrictions imposed on Caribbean airspace following the launch of a US military operation against Venezuela will be lifted at 12:00 am ET, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on X, Report informs.
"The original restrictions around the Caribbean airspace are expiring at 12:00 am ET and flights can resume. Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly. Please continue to work with your airline if your flight was affected by the restrictions," Duffy wrote on X.
