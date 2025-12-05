Georgian Host TV delegation gets acquainted with Baku TV operations

A delegation from one of Georgia's leading television channels, Host TV, led by Executive Director Temur Charelashvili, visited the offices of Baku TV in Baku.

According to Report, the visit took place as part of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Media Forum.

During the visit, the two sides discussed expanding regional media partnerships, preparing joint projects, and exchanging professional expertise. The Georgian delegation was given a detailed overview of Baku TV's operations, which is part of the Global Media Group.

Guests learned that Baku TV produces news in five languages, maintains an extensive network of correspondents across Azerbaijan and in five foreign countries, and operates with high efficiency.

Particular attention was drawn to the channel's digital impact: last year alone, Baku TV's video content on YouTube garnered over one billion views. The delegation was also briefed on the channel's multi-platform presence, with broadcasts available online as well as via cable and satellite across Azerbaijan, Europe, and Asia.

Discussions focused on strengthening regional information cooperation, exchanging news materials, organizing training sessions, and implementing future joint media projects. Temur Charelashvili noted that Host TV is particularly interested in deepening its partnership with Baku TV and developing collaborative initiatives.

The delegation was also informed about the expansion of Baku TV's regional media network. Memorandums of cooperation have already been signed with media agencies in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, with several joint initiatives planned under these agreements.

Representatives from Host TV expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and voiced confidence that collaboration between the two channels will continue to grow in the future.