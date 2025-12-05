APOPO and ANAMA launch joint project with UK's support

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    05 December, 2025
    • 20:08
    The international non-profit organisation APOPO and Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) have launched a joint project aimed at improving the skills of Azerbaijani deminers.

    According to Report, the project is funded by the British Embassy in Azerbaijan.

    The embassy noted that the UK has been one of the first countries to support Azerbaijan's mine action efforts since 2020.

    "We are proud to launch a new project with APOPO and ANAMA, aiming to equip Azerbaijani mine action specialists with the skills and confidence needed to continue their life-saving work," the embassy said in a post on X.

    APOPO added that the training is being conducted at its demining dog training centre in Cambodia.

