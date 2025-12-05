Azerbaijan, Tatarstan mull economic cooperation
Business
- 05 December, 2025
- 14:28
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Tatarstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Korobchenko have discussed issues of economic cooperation, according to Report.
"During the meeting, we explored prospects for advancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including trade, industry, energy, digitalization, tourism, and small and medium-sized business development," Jabbarov said in a post on X.
He also noted that the sides reviewed the progress achieved in establishing the Joint Industrial Zone, as well as the developments related to the vehicle production project and other ongoing initiatives.
