Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Ioane Shaishmelashvili: Fake media campaigns gaining momentum

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:23
    Ioane Shaishmelashvili: Fake media campaigns gaining momentum

    Disinformation and fake news campaigns in the media are gaining momentum and affecting key topics in both Georgia and Azerbaijan, Ioane Shaishmelashvili, host of the Eurocracy - Former Europe program, said at the Azerbaijani-Georgian media forum, Report informs.

    He noted that the scale of disinformation is constantly growing: "We have encountered fake news campaigns on the most important issues – parliamentary and local elections, key regional processes, as well as bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and other countries in the region."

    According to Shaishmelashvili, while previously false information was disseminated through print media or insignificant experts, today disinformation is actively disseminated by the media, giving it the appearance of credibility.

    "When radicalization and disinformation displace real information, it becomes a national challenge," he emphasized.

    He added that similar trends are also observed in Azerbaijan, and the close interrelationship of the two countries' interests makes professional exchanges between journalists particularly relevant.

    "Until the media can effectively monitor these processes and the public receives reliable information, the scale of the problem will only grow. Therefore, joint work and cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan are extremely important," Shaishmelashvili added.

    Ioane Shaishmelashvili Georgia Azerbaijan
    İoane Şaişmelaşvili: KİV-də saxta kampaniyalar daha böyük miqyas alır
    Иоанэ Шаишмелашвили: Фейковые кампании в СМИ приобретают все больший размах

    Latest News

    15:24

    Maskharashvili: Disinformation remains one of media"s most pressing issues

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz launch joint exploration project in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    15:07

    Azerbaijani Parliament to hold plenary session on December 9

    Milli Majlis
    15:06

    New meteorological stations set up in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Ekaterine Tsivtsivadze: Georgia–Azerbaijan Media Forum planned for 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:49
    Photo

    Shusha hosts meeting of working group on environmental issues

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    14:45

    Volunteer registration for WUF13 in Azerbaijan commences

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed