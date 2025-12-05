UK minister of state: Azerbaijan key partner for regional stability

Azerbaijan is an important country capable of providing significant assistance and support in addressing the challenges facing not only the South Caucasus but the wider region, Lord Vernon Coaker, UK minister of state for defence, said in an interview with Report.

According to the minister, the UK intends to continue supporting Azerbaijan in its efforts to strengthen regional stability.

Speaking about the current situation in the South Caucasus, Coaker emphasized that progress is being made.

"We also see significant progress, including with the expected [signing] peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is a very important step, contributing to strengthening stability in the region," he added.

