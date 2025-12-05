Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Moody's identifies main drivers of strengthening Azerbaijan's long-term economic prospects

    Infrastructure
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 16:31
    Moody's identifies main drivers of strengthening Azerbaijan's long-term economic prospects

    Azerbaijan's potential as a transport and logistics hub may create additional opportunities for economic diversification, Report informs referring to Moody's Ratings.

    "Our assessment of Azerbaijan's economic strength reflects its solid growth prospects in the next 12-18 months, against its significant exposure to the oil and gas sector. The country's rising potential as a transport and logistics hub along the Middle Corridor, coupled with the ongoing development of previously conflicted regions, supports economic prospects and could offer further diversification benefits in the longer run.

    We expect Azerbaijan's real GDP to moderate to 1.5% in 2025, down from 4.1% in 2024, driven by base effects with downside risks stemming from a weaker external outlook amid global trade uncertainties and geopolitical volatility.

    Looking ahead, we expect non-oil growth to be supported by expanding capacities and activity in the transport and logistics sector, with key transport routes such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route attracting substantial investment and generating positive spillovers across the broader economy.

    Reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions are also contributing to growth through large-scale capital investments and construction activity.

    In parallel, the government's push into renewables has drawn foreign investment into wind and solar projects, with potential for future export revenues from clean energy," reads the update.

    Azerbaijan Moody's Middle Corridor transport hub non-oil sector
    Moody`s назвало основные драйверы усиления долгосрочных экономических перспектив Азербайджана

    Latest News

    16:55

    UK minister of state: Azerbaijan key partner for regional stability

    Region
    16:31

    Moody's identifies main drivers of strengthening Azerbaijan's long-term economic prospects

    Infrastructure
    16:28
    Photo

    BP publishes new human rights book for Azerbaijani universities

    Energy
    16:21
    Photo

    Elchin Amirbayov briefs Swiss side on current state of Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    16:15

    Final document of int'l conference on cultural heritage read in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:10
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss establishing joint college

    Foreign policy
    15:49
    Photo

    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan discuss expansion of energy cooperation

    Energy
    15:43

    Baku to host 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    15:37

    Director of Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Other
    All News Feed