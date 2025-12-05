Baku hosts discussion on international cooperation to restore cultural heritage

A panel session titled "International Cooperation: Mobilizing Global Support" took place at the third international conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return," held in Baku.

According to Report, Ibrahim Ethem Atnur, Dean of the School of Land Forces at Türkiye"s National Defence University, drew on historical examples using the existing map of Armenia.

"People of Azerbaijani origin once lived in these territories, and today they should not only demand a return to their homeland but also the restoration of their cultural heritage. Restoring the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia is crucial not only for historical justice but also for establishing lasting peace and reconciliation in the region," he said.

Urs Emil Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA Global Economic Network), stressed the importance of international cooperation in the context of the Return Concept in Western Azerbaijan:

"International cooperation is essential for the restoration of cultural heritage in line with global standards. International research and factual evidence will support the return to Western Azerbaijan. The involvement of civil society will also positively influence this process."

Juris Maklakovs, Professor at the Institute of Transport and Telecommunications in Latvia, highlighted that the destruction of cultural heritage constitutes an attack not only on history but also on truth and human dignity:

"No single actor can solve the problem of systematic erasure alone. Heritage restoration requires coordinated efforts on a global scale. Educational institutions and research centres can be actively involved. Satellite and drone monitoring of affected areas can support the process. States, institutions, academia, and NGOs all have key roles to play."

Kairat Osmonaliev, Director of the Turkic Heritage Centre at Kyrgyz National University, emphasized the importance of fair restoration for reconciliation and peace:

"Particularly outraging is the destruction of religious sites aimed at their symbolic meaning. There have been documented cases of desecration,for instance, converting these sites into animal shelters. Such acts are seen as powerful anti-Muslim symbols, specifically targeting Azerbaijanis and Muslims in general. Can any justice be claimed in this context? No one is immune from conflict."