    OSCE official hails enormous progress toward Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

    • 05 December, 2025
    • 17:19
    Armenia and Azerbaijan have achieved significant progress on a peace agreement, OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre Director Kate Fearon said, according to Report.

    Speaking at a press conference following the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Fearon stated:

    "Armenia and Azerbaijan have made enormous progress toward achieving peace. This once again reminds us of the power of diplomacy. In accordance with the decision of the Ministerial Council, earlier this week, we officially closed the OSCE Minsk process."

    She emphasized that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective tools for ensuring peace and security in the region.

